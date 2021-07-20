South Australia will enter a 7 day lockdown from 6pm, Tuesday July 20.

The lockdown was introduced by the Government in response to the state’s growing COVID-19 outbreak. Five cases have now been detected in relation to the cluster – one of them is not a close contact of the original case but seems to have contracted the virus while dining at The Greek on Halifax, an exposure site. These cases have been confirmed as the super-infectious Delta variant.

All South Australians, anywhere in the state, must remain in their homes from 6pm, Tuesday July 20. Under the lockdown, there are only five reasons to leave the home:

Care and compassionate grounds

Travelling to essential work

Buying food and essential items

Medical reasons (including vaccination)

Exercise (within 2.5km of your home, with people from your household for 90 minutes)

You are not allowed to leave your home to visit an intimate partner.

So what will remain open during lockdown?

Here’s what we currently know:

Essential stores like grocery stores, chemists etc. will remain open

Liquor stores will remain open

Schools will close

Construction will cease

Spectators will not be allowed at the AFL this weekend, although the match may still go ahead

This post will be updated as more information comes to light.

Fresh 92.7 will continue to broadcast during this time, playing music, airing our programs in a COVID-Safe way, and keeping you informed. Our DJs will do their nighttime shows remotely. However, some small disruptions to programming may occur while we adjust to this situation.

Stay safe, SA. x

Photo by Finn on Unsplash