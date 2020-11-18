So, Adelaide is in a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown. What does that mean?

Latest Updates (20/11, 7:40am)

SAPOL have updated the list of essential work and reasons to leave the house. Bakeries, waste management and help with setting up employees to work from home is now permitted.

UberEats has closed, while Uber has been classified as an essential service and will continue to operate. Read on for a full list of what is and is not operating during this lockdown.

A new testing station is opening in Gawler at 10am.

From midnight, Wednesday November 18, South Australia will enter a 6-day lockdown to get on top of our latest COVID-19 outbreak. Premier Steven Marshall describes this as a “circuit breaker,” a pause to allow our contact tracing teams to get on top of the ‘Parafield Cluster.’ The rules of this lockdown are pretty intense – the most intense seen in Australia – so we’ve tried to break this down as best we can. We’ll keep this page updated over the coming days as new information comes to light.

Can I leave my house?

During this lockdown, you must not leave your house unless essential. SAPOL have said that you may leave your house only for the below reasons. This list was last updated at 7:45am, Friday November 20 – latest updates in GREEN:

To get essential items from the supermarket – only one person per household, per day.

– only one person per household, per day. To get medical supplies or receive medical care (including COVID-19 testing.)

(including COVID-19 testing.) To get petrol.

To work, only if you work in emergency services, essential services, or agricultural work. Your partner or parent can take you to work. Please take the most direct route possible.

only if you work in or To get set up to work from home.

To comply with legal directions and shared parenting arrangements.

and For emergency situations.

For any other reason listed here.

Update (20/11, 7:40am): SAPOL have added to the list of reasons you can leave the house. You should wear a mask at all times if you leave the house for any of the above reasons. However, masks are not mandatory – authorities know they can be hard to get. Please try and cover your face if you have to leave. You may NOT leave your house to:

Exercise,

Travel regionally (you have to stay where you are when the lockdown commences)

Visit an intimate partner

Am I an essential worker?

SAPOL have released a broad list of who is classified as an essential worker. You can access the list here. Essential workers include:

Anyone working for an ‘open’ business as listed below

Anyone in essential health services

Anyone providing urgent services necessary for the health and safety of any person, animal or premises (e.g. plumbing, Centrelink services and Foodbank);

necessary for the health and safety of any person, animal or premises (e.g. plumbing, Centrelink services and Foodbank); Vehicle repairs and mechanical services

Journalists and media workers (that means us! Yay!)

What’s still open?

SAPOL have released a comprehensive list of businesses still allowed to remain open, which you can view here. These are some of the locations/services which will remain open. This list was last updated at 7:45am, Friday November 20 – latest updates in GREEN:

Supermarkets

Bakeries , butchers, fishmongers, fruit & veg shops,

Bottle shops (confirmed by SAPOL to remain open – it initially looked like these would close!)

(confirmed by SAPOL to remain open – it initially looked like these would close!) Medical supplies and services (including mental health)

(including mental health) Veterinary services

Public transport

Minimum operations of government

Childcare for essential workers families

Petrol Stations – however food may not be prepared in the station

– Financial instituions

Post offices

Critical infrastructure (Water, power, telecommunications)

(Water, power, telecommunications) Air, freight and courier services

Taxi and Uber Services

Waste management

This list is not exhaustive, with SAPOL expected to provide more information soon. Update 18/11, 6:00pm: Premier Steven Marshall has detailed new supermarket opening hours – they’ll be permitted to open 24 hours on weekdays during the lockdown. Check your local supermarket for their actual opening hours.

Supermarkets & other essential stores can trade 24hrs/day under the 6-day Stay at Home Direction. Then, for the next 8 days (until Dec 2 inclusive) we’ve extended trading for these stores in suburban Adelaide, with the option of 24hr weekday trade & 9am-9pm trade on Sun 29 Nov. pic.twitter.com/yuP3zcT51q — Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) November 19, 2020

What’s closed?

Unique to this lockdown, you basically won’t be able to get any meals anywhere – not even delivered to your house. The following businesses will be closed throughout this lockdown.

Schools , except for the children of essential workers.

, except for the children of essential workers. All shops , except for those providing “essential food services”

, except for those providing “essential food services” Pubs, cafes, food courts – basically all hospitality venues.

– basically all hospitality venues. Takeaway food will be completely unavailable, including UberEats (Update 18/11, 6:00pm)

will be completely unavailable, (Update 18/11, 6:00pm) Weddings and funerals will not go ahead.

will not go ahead. All sport and fitness activities won’t be permitted.

won’t be permitted. Universities and other tertiary education.

and other tertiary education. Holiday homes will be unavailable to rent.

will be unavailable to rent. Aged and disability care will be locked down.

will be locked down. Elective surgery, except surgeries related to cancer.

except surgeries related to cancer. Factories , except for those providing essential services.

, except for those providing essential services. Construction.

Open inspections and auctions.

Fly In, Fly Out work will be suspended.

will be suspended. International flights into Adelaide have been cancelled until November 30. (Update 18/11 10:30am)

This list is not exhaustive, with SAPOL expected to provide more information soon.

Where do SA’s COVID cases currently stand?

As of 6:00pm, Thursday November 19, we can confirm that there are:

22 cases connected to the ‘Parafield Cluster’*

34 total active cases*

*Earlier on Thursday morning, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier announced 23 cases connected with the cluster. That was revised later in the day by SA Health. There are a further 17 ‘suspected cases’ – these are not confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Further testing is being conducted to determine whether these are positive COVID-19 cases. There were 0 new cases (!!) reported by SA Health on Thursday 19/11. 3200 close contacts are currently in quarantine.

Do I need to get tested?

You should get tested immediately if you develop ANY symptoms, or if you have otherwise been advised by SA Health as per below. Due to unprecedented demand, SA Health are now asking that you do not seek testing unless you meet these criteria. (Update 18/11 11:00am) On Thursday, November 19, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier listed the locations SA Health are still concerned about. Anyone who has visited the following locations at the specified dates must take immediate action:

Location Dates & Times Instructions Woodville Pizza Bar (in-store visits, takeaway or delivery) 6 – 16 November Quarantine and seek testing immediately. Anyone living with you must do the same. Eblin Collision Repair, Brighton 12 – 13 November, 8am – 4:30pm Monitor and seek testing if symptoms develop. Morphett Arms Hotel, Glengowrie 13 November, 5pm – 10pm Monitor and seek testing if symptoms develop. Mint Leaf Lounge, Mawson Lakes 12 November, 5:30pm – 6:30pm Monitor and seek testing if symptoms develop. Funk Coffee, Port Adelaide 14 November, 5pm – 5:15pm Monitor and seek testing if symptoms develop. Spotlight, Gepps Cross 12 November, 6:30pm – 7pm Monitor and seek testing if symptoms develop. Lyell McEwin Emergency Department 13 November 5:30pm – 14 November 4am Quarantine and seek testing immediately.

Last updated 17/11, 8:45pm. You can access a full list of locations and bus services of concern here. It’s quite comprehensive and updated often. You can also contact the SA COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787.

⚠️COVID-19 Health Alert 17 Nov 2020 (11.59pm)⚠️ Anyone who visited or got takeaway (incl. delivery) from the Woodville Pizza Bar on 6 – 16 Nov must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days & seek testing. This includes people who live with you. More info: https://t.co/DgtxIqU3s6 pic.twitter.com/QveoAXjHlJ — SA Health (@SAHealth) November 17, 2020

Where can I get tested?

Update, 18/11 6:00pm: The Victoria Park testing station will open 24 hours per day, up until midnight, Friday November 20. Testing stations in Magill and Hampstead closed due to wind; the Parafield station has reopened after being closed earlier in the day. You can find a full list of testing stations near you here, many of which are free and require no referral – you can just drive on in. There is currently massive demand on our testing stations, and many have announced extended hours as a result. Health Minister Stephen Wade has confirmed more testing stations will be opened as soon as possible.

What comes next?

When this ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown ends on midnight, Tuesday November 24, we will enter a further 8 days of lesser restrictions. We don’t currently know what that looks like. Update (19/11, 8:00am): Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier has confirmed that the ban on outdoor exercise will be one of the first restrictions lifted. Keep checking back here for the latest information to help you go about this lockdown properly. Stay safe, wear a mask, and we’ll get through this together. Photo credit: Unsplash.