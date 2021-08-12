Royal Adelaide Show cancelled for the 2nd year in a row

The Royal Adelaide Show has been once again cancelled. The main concern of the health officials is the Delta variant outbreak in NSW.

Premier Steven Marshall made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday stating that it’s a “huge regret”.

“It’s with huge regret that the society will be announcing that the Royal Adelaide Show will not be going ahead” Mr Marshall said.

“Crowd numbers are one issue but also many of the attractions, the rides come in from interstate.”

More information to come.