I have grown up watching Ross Noble but have never had the chance to see him live. Luckily, he is gracing us with his presence this year and has loads of shows left before the Fringe season is over! He was not like most other comedians, who come out with a pre rehearsed set. He was purely improvising, which I am personally not used to seeing. If you’re planning on sitting in the front row, just make sure you are able to speak loud and clear in front of a large crowd. As there is a massive chance the entire show is going to revolve around you.

Noble came out with a calm energy that seemingly increased as the show went on. Using his microphone to create sound effects which gave you a more of a surround sound, immersive experience. Putting his many years of stage work to good use. A personalised giant inflatable head sat on the stage behind him and was definitely the best stage decor that I’ve seen all Fringe season.

Even though sound travels on a still night in Adelaide, Noble easily rises above the competing carnival ride screams coming from across the park. Personalised jokes about our amazing city simply rolled off his tongue. Reminiscing about his previous experiences and even letting us in on thoughts about his “dressing room” facilities.

Even though I wasn’t prepared for the show to be created in front of me, once the jokes started flowing it all started to come together. It definitely doesn’t have the same effect as something that has been pre rehearsed, but depending on the night and who is in the crowd, you’ll never know what you’re in for! I rate this show a 3.5 stars

You can catch Ross Noble at these venues before the month is over..

The Moa (open-air) at Gluttony – Rymill Park:

Sat 20 Mar: 10:10pm