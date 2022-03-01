Raise your hands if you remember such classic Australian comedy as The Upside Down Show, Don’t Explain, and SpeedMouse! What do all three of these have in common? The comedic geniuses David Collins and Shane Dundas, of course! The Umbilical Brothers are back with an encore of their 2021 show The Distraction.

In the same vein as their regular bizarrely endearing performances, The Distraction is a hybrid of human performance, comedy, and special effects, while also providing an oddly insightful take on filmmaking. As a way to poke fun at screen addiction in the modern world, your eyes go back and forth watching a seeing the duo performing in front of green screens and seeing their new surroundings on a larger screen, to incredibly hilarious and often creative resolves.

Similar to their other shows, The Umbilical Brothers follow a very loose framework of skits and segments, going between exploding heads with a plug-in effect, floating around in space, and babies. Lots and lots of babies. There’s also a bit of audience participation that is way too funny to spoil but be prepared to be in the limelight if you’re in the front row.

Overall, The Distraction: An Encore is another incredibly hysterical time from a classic Aussie duo that uses modern filmmaking and comedy to creative degrees. As they’re only performing for one week and you’re a fan of the duo, it’s absolutely worth seeing The Umbilical Brothers act like madmen in front of green screens.

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★ 1/2

Name of show: The Umbilical Brothers: The Distraction An Encore

Venue: The Babylon @ The Garden of Unearthly Delights

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets: Full Price: $42.00 to $44.00 Midweek Treat: $34.00 Concession: $39.00 to $42.00 Double Your Applause: Admits 1: $84.00 to $88.00

Dates: Tue 1 March – Sun 6 March: 6:30pm

Tickets are available here.