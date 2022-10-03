Get ready to win up to $4000 cold hard cash with TTO’s ‘Beat the Receipt’!

Times are tough. We all know how ridiculously expensive the weekly shop is becoming.

So, we wanna take the stress out of your next grocery run!

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to Beat The Receipt??

Listen out, because once a day the Brekkie crew will give one lucky caller a chance to race against the clock, listing different dollar amounts before the receipt roll runs out!

You just have to yell STOP at the dollar amount you want to win, and you’ll pocket the last amount listed!

So listen out for your chance to make some quick bucks!

It all kicks off next week Monday 10th October, all thanks to TTO!

T&Cs apply.