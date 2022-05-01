Search
Want to win a $2500 travel voucher!!?  

WELL FRESH FAM THIS IS YOUR FINAL BOARDING CALL.  

Simply register below and keep it on Fresh.  

Listen out, If we call your name & suburb, you will have 10 minutes to call back to get on the shortlist for Flight 927!

Once we have our shortlist we’ll perform a pre-flight briefing on air, If your ticket number is called, you win!!! 

That’s right, you could win a $2500 travel voucher to go anywhere you want in the world!

So register below and listen for your final boarding call on air!  

Starting this week!

