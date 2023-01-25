Looks like a home-grown South Australian movie is being certified as kino by A24!

Poracka YouTubers Danny and Michael Phillipou got to show us their impressive directing and writing skills for their debut, Talk to Me, at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival. Talk to Me was part of five South Australian Film Corporation-supported movies that got accepted into various 2023 international film festivals. The gruesome horror flick got accepted into the Midnight selection of Sundance, which has been KILLING with American critics, currently sitting at a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Variety shared that arthouse sensation A24 is in final talks to acquire the North American rights for distribution during Talk to Me‘s Sundance run. “The film fetched a figure in the high seven-figure range, according to sources,” says writers J. Kim Murphy and Ramin Setoodeh. While nothing has been officially announced by A24 or SAFC at this stage, the article is being shared by the Phillipou bros and cast and crew like nobody’s business, so looks like something is in the works!

This news comes not long after A24’s MASSIVE success with the 2022 Academy Awards announcement, getting a tally of 18 nominations from 6 films. Their sleeper hit, Everything Everywhere All At Once, received the most nominations of any movie from last year, with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay, and several Best Acting nods (More discussions on this movie soon!)

Talk to Me is expected to reach a wider cinema release in mid-2023, with two more film festival appearances at Berlinale and South By Southwest. What a time to be a proud South Australian film fan!