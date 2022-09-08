A CONVERSATION CAN CHANGE A LIFE

TRIGGER WARNING

This article will discuss mental health and other difficult themes so if this isn’t for you, close this now.

Here at Fresh 92.7, we care about the mental health and wellbeing of our team and listeners. For R U OKAY day, Davo and Tom have an open and honest conversation surrounding mental health, what it means to them and how to help yourself and others who may be suffering.

Click here to listen to the podcast!

With the help of each other, we can take a step in the direction of making the world a better place for all.

What does that mean for you? It means that when you’re feeling down or unsure of yourself, reach out to someone who cares about you and ask them if they can be there for you. They might not know what to say—but what doesn’t hurt, is hearing a kind word or listening to someone else’s story.

We know it can be hard to do when things are feeling tough, but today is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others and change the world around us.

A simple conversation can change a life.

If you or someone you know is struggling contact LIFELINE ON 13 11 14 or head to Lifeline.

Find out more about R U OK day here.