A Queensland Truck Driver has been charged over the major crash at the bottom of the South-Eastern Freeway on Sunday afternoon, which left a number of people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 4pm after the truck was unable to stop as it entered the Glen Osmond Road and Portrush Road intersection. A number of cars and a bus were hit, although fortunately all involved received non-life threatening injuries.

The 60 year-old Truck Driver from Queensland was arrested by Police overnight and charged with a string of offences, including acts to endanger life, driving unlicensed in addition to a number of other heavy vehicle offences. He was refused bail and is expected to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

The intersection reopened on Monday after traffic lights were repaired, however the incident has sparked multiple calls for improved safety in the area, including a potential third arrester bed for trucks.