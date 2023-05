Sick of vending machines having the usual boring snacks?

Then you’re in luck!

Cale for the Drive Home is bringing you his very own vending machine, thanks to Printibly!

Stacked full of amazing prizes, including Cash, Vouchers, Mystery boxes and more!

All you have to do is find Cale’s 4.15 Vending Machine at Greenacres Central Shopping Centre, pick the code for the prize you want, call Cale at 4.15PM Monday-Thursday and tell him the Code to win!

What will you win?