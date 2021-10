People’s Laws: What Should Be Illegal That Isn’t?

People’s Laws: What Should Be Illegal That Isn’t?

“It’s OK on Maslins and at home, but not in Rundle Mall” says Producer Henry.

This morning on the Brekky, Henry shared his apparent fear of bare feet. This prompted a heated discussion about things that should be illegal or as they poetically put it: ‘People’s Laws”.

We opened it up to the Fresh Fam and they had some…..well……..interesting answers.

Listen Here: