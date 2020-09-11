Those of us with access to the “Bank of Dad” know just how important your father can be in a pinch.

Maybe you had some last minute bills come up, maybe you needed your car serviced, or maybe you borrowed some cash which you accidentally blew on the weekend.

If you’ve got a ‘Dad Debt’ hanging over your head, Fresh 92.7’s Loz & Thomo want to pay it off!

Yep, we’ve got some cold hard cash to give away thanks to Money Quest Unley.

Fill out the form below and tell us what you owe your Dad and why. Points for creativity and ridiculousness, as always! One caller will be shortlisted each morning in Brekky with Loz & Thomo from September 28 – and on Friday October 2nd, one lucky entrant will win up to $500 cash to pay off their Dad Debt!

