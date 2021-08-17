It’s that time of year again – where we show Dad all our appreciation. For those of us with free access to the ‘Bank of Dad,’ now is your chance to repay him.

Maybe you borrowed some cash that you accidentally blew on the weekend, your car needed a last-minute service, or some bills came up.

It’s time to get rid of that ‘Dad Debt’ hanging over your head, Fresh 92.7’s Johnny & Davo want to pay it off!

Yep, thanks to Gawler Central, we’ve got some cold hard cash to give away.

Fill out the form below and tell us what you owe your Dad and why. As always, don’t shy away from ridiculousness and creativity! One caller will be shortlisted each morning in Brekky with Johnny & Davo from August 23rd – and on Friday September 3rd, one lucky entrant will win up to $1,000 cash to pay off their Dad Debt! Runners up are rewarded too. With 10x $100 Gawler Central vouchers up for grabs! How good’s that!

Your Name (first and last - required)

Your Number (required)

Your Email (required)

How much do you owe your Dad? (Dollar value - Between $1 and $500, required)

What do you owe your Dad for? (required)



Check out Gawler Central’s incredible offerings,

Gawler Central. Enjoy the moment. Visit gawlercentral.com.au or check out their socials! Instagram – Facebook

Promotion Terms and Conditions