Come grab a glass of wine with us, and bust some moves to your favourite Windback anthems!

Fresh 92.7 is proud to team up with Sidewood Estate to present Vintage & Vinyl – a brand new wine and music festival for the Adelaide Hills.

Fresh’s DJs will be providing the vibes all afternoon, with your favourite dance anthems from years gone by.

The inaugural Vintage & Vinyl will take place at Sidewood Estate’s brand new cellar door. Set in the gorgeous Adelaide Hills just off the Freeway near Hahndorf, Sidewood boasts a fabulous outdoor area which we’ll be making full use of for this party! You’ll feel like you’re in another world, despite being just 12 minutes up the Freeway.

Wine, windbacks, and gorgeous views of the hills. If that’s not enough to entice you, Vintage & Vinyl will also give you the chance to: