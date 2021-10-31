Spring Break… it makes you think regrets. Whether you ruined the surprise, took a big stack or roasted your friend too hard in the speeches, we’ve all been there.

We’re giving you and 4 friends the chance to redeem yourselves, by sending you to Spring Break at Sidewood Estate on Saturday 20th November.

All this week, Johnny & Davo in Brekky and Cale for the Drive Home are calling you back to share your biggest party regrets on air.

So, stay by your phone and you and 4 friends could be on your way to Spring Break at Sidewood Estate.

Tell us what YOUR party blunder was below and we might call on YOU to win! For more info about the event click HERE!