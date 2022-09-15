Yesterday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese officially confirmed on extension past September 30 for the pandemic leave disaster payment. So what does this mean, and what is the payment exactly?

For those who don’t know, the pandemic leave disaster payment is a government-paid sum that is available to people who cannot earn an income due to COVID-19 isolation. There are a few rules, of course – the submission of your claim being within 14 days of the start of your iso, and having not sick leave entitlements being among the list.

The payment comes in two sums – $450, if you have lost at least eight hours of pay but less than twenty, and $750 if you have lost twenty or more hours. To stop people from taking advantage, you will only be allowed to make a maximum of three claims every six months for the payment.

With medical advice still requiring a five day iso for Australians if they test positive, the extension has been made. The Prime Minister says that the scheme will stay in place for as long as medical advice still requires positive COVID-19 cases to isolate. National cabinet is set to discuss an end date for mandatory isolation when it meets in a fortnight’s time.