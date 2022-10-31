What do bats, dogs and parents when their kids are trying to sneak in late have in common? They all have AMAZING hearing. If you think you’re a good listener then SECRET SOUND is for you!

Starting Monday 7th November all you have to do is listen to Fresh 92.7, we’ll be playing the secret sound throughout the day, if you think you know what the sound is, all you have to do is call in on 1300 73 73 74 straight away and if your guess is right you’ll win $1000 thanks to Matt Thomas at MoneyQuest in Unley!

So get those ears ready to listen, that brain ready to analyse and the wallet ready to win with Fresh 92.7’s SECRET SOUNDS.