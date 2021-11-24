It’s that time of year again where artists in the music industry get the recognition they deserve.

The 2022 Grammy nominees were announced earlier this week and saw some of the biggest names in the dance music scene picking up nominations for the first time.

Marshmello, Illenium, Black Coffee and surprisingly, Major Lazer have all received their first ever Grammy noms, competing for the coveted title of Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. Take a look at the full list of nominees below though and you may notice a Porter Robinson sized hole in the group. After releasing his highly-praised LP Nuture back in April, many people expected Robinson to not only be nominated but probably win at least one of the two major dance categories.

A single raised-eyebrow emoji was tweeted by the American producer in response to the overlooking – obviously just as surprised as the rest of us that he didn’t make the cut.

Back to those who did make the list and a couple of Grammy veterans were once again recognised for their services to the music industry and our little ears. Rüfüs Du Sol, Caribou and Tiësto all deservedly being nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. And for those of you who follow along closely, you’ll notice this category has been upgraded from its previous name Best Dance Recording and now covers all recordings with “significant electronic-based instrumentation”.

You can catch all the winners of The 64th Annual Grammy Awards on January 31st.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,”Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business,” Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City