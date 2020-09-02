The past 12 months have been quite an experience, from the devastation of bushfires to the turmoil of the global pandemic, worldwide protests, riots, and more.

Luckily, the HELP Awards want to shine a spotlight on those heroes of the community that have shown incredible generosity of spirit in stepping up and helping others when times have gotten tough.

The HELP Awards are committed to identifying and celebrating outstanding contributions to the community in the areas of Health, Engagement, Learning & People.

Fresh 92.7 are presenting a category for the HELP Awards this year with Community Champions! We want to hear the stories of those who’ve made a difference in your life or community through this difficult time and nominate them for their achievements.

To help celebrate the finalists and see the HELP Awards winners, a HELP Gala Awards Night will be held at the National Wine Centre of Australia on the 27th of November from 6:30 pm. Tickets for the night are on sale now, so if you don’t want to miss the opportunity to celebrate the achievements being made in your communities, as well as 3 courses sit down dinner and beverage package, click here!

Have a look further at each nomination category below or if you want to know more about the HELP Awards, click here.

Award Categories