Here in South Australia, we’re fortunate enough to be standing in a pretty strong position amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s thanks in no small part to the efforts of our frontline workers and public health departments, led by South Australia’s Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier.

Loz & Thomo managed to find some time in Nicola Spurrier’s busy schedule to get her on the Brekky show for an interview! In the interview, Loz & Thomo asked Prof. Spurrier to fact-check and debunk several statements relating to the pandemic, including:

Whether the 5G network actually has anything to do with COVID-19

Whether everyone who gets COVID-19 has symptoms

Whether young people need to be worried about the pandemic

Spurrier also discusses how progress is tracking on a vaccine, why she thinks positive cases will return in South Australia, and why it’s still so important for us to stay COVID-safe.

Watch the full interview here: