Weekends on Fresh 92.7 are about to sound much spicier.

We’ve been training up some talented new young announcers, some of whom you may recognise if you’ve been paying close attention to Fresh 92.7 lately. Earlier this week, we announced ‘Fresh Produce’ – a brand new local music show for your Sunday afternoon. Now it’s time for you to meet some of the other superstars you’ll hear every weekend on Fresh. We hope you’ll give them all a warm welcome!

Fresh Produce with Owen

Sundays, 4pm

Fresh Produce, hosted by our Aussie music guru Owen, showcases the Freshest in new local music. Tune in for our picks of the best new Aussie sounds of the week, with a focus on homegrown South Australian talent. Interviews with artists, exclusive track premieres, and a few Aussie classics – Fresh Produce is your guide to what’s happening in local electronic music.

If you’re a local artist who’s keen to submit music to the show, head HERE!

Tayla

Saturdays, 8-10am

Tayla has been all over Fresh 92.7 lately. In addition to holding down an Insomnia shift, she’s been one of our trusty newsreaders, she’s represented Fresh at countless events as part of our Street Team, and she’s done a brilliant job filling in for Jake on Workday a few times!

In fact, Tayla’s been volunteering for Fresh 92.7 since she was 15. “I have always felt a strong passionate connection to the type of music that’s played on the station and what Fresh does for the youth of Adelaide on a day to day basis,” Tayla said ahead of her proper Weekend debut. She’s most looking forward to “being able to connect with other people through their love of music,” as well as being able to spread some happiness through the airwaves. Sounds like a good way to wake up to us!

Tom & Callum

Sundays, 2-4pm

Between the Sunday Session and Fresh Produce, you’ll hear a show unlike anything else on Fresh 92.7. That’s because Tom & Callum are unlike any people we’ve ever met. These two young guns take an interesting approach to their day-to-day life – but they’ve worked out how to pump out a killer radio show.

“We definitely come up with some of the weirder content here at Fresh,” said Tom and Callum (unprompted.) The boys have been with Fresh since 2019, shortly after they finished high school, and they’ve been helping produce Fresh 92.7’s Breakfast show for a couple of years now. In fact, Johnny has become a bit of a mentor to Tom & Callum – one of their favourite parts of being at Fresh is “having Johnny listen to our shows and seeing his face after those WTF moments.”

Luke

Saturdays, 10am-12pm

Luke has been bumping around Fresh Weekends for a little while now – in fact, he says he’s been “sitting on the studio floor” since 2019. He’s done a bit more than that. Luke has taken to the Fresh 92.7 airwaves like a duck to water, covering plenty of Workday and Drive shifts over Summer and other holiday periods for our trusty Monday to Friday team.

Luke’s really just here to play tunes, be a bit silly, attempt to brighten your day, and make you laugh. There’s nothing better for him than “people texting through relating to my silliness” – so keep this young gun company on the text line! We’re stoked to feature him as part of our super strong Saturday morning lineup.