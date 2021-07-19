Latest Updates:

SA Health have confirmed three new COVID cases today – the 81 year old man, and two close contacts.

Premier Steven Marshall has announced a heavy new set of restrictions across South Australia, effective from 12:01am Tuesday July 20. Authorities state this is “not a lockdown,” but we are moving to level four restrictions: one level below a full stay-at-home lockdown.

The restrictions are being put in place in response to two new COVID cases in the state: an 81 year old man and two close contacts of his. The cases saw Modbury Hospital’s Emergency Department placed into lockdown, with Elizabeth Vale primary school closed on Monday as a precaution and a bunch of exposure sites listed, many in the Northeastern suburbs.

South Australia’s New Restrictions

These restrictions come into effect 12:01am Tuesday July 20, and are expected to remain in place at least until Friday July 23.

All non-essential retail to close – a full list of what this means will be coming later Monday night

a full list of what this means will be coming later Monday night Personal care services (e.g. hair and nail salons) closed

Indoor fitness facilities (e.g. gyms) closed

All events with a COVID-Management Plan cancelled

10 person capacity on home gatherings

1 person per 4sqm density indoors

Outdoor, seated consumption of food and drink only

No team, club or contact sport

No communal consumption facilities

Shisha bars closed

Restrictions on sports spectators

Masks for high-risk settings, passenger transport services, shared indoor spaces

Masks are not mandatory in schools and offices, and working from home is suggested but not required by the directions.

We will continue to broadcast throughout this time and keep you up to date as we always do!

This post will be updated as more info comes to light.