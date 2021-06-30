New restrictions for SA, but no lockdown

New COVID-19 restrictions will come into effect in SA, in response to new cases in the community.

However – good news – we will not be heading into lockdown!



5 cases were announced today, all from one family, connected to the Tanami Mine in the Northern Territory. At this stage, the cases have not prompted authorities to call a full lockdown.

From midnight tonight, gatherings at home will be reduced to 10 people, masks will be recommended in public, and working from home is recommended.

Crowds at this weekend’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval will be looked at, with an announcement to come.

With yesterday’s announced restrictions also taken into consideration, that means we have to follow these rules until further notice:

Limit on private gatherings in homes or halls: 10 people.

Licensed premises and events can hold one person per 2 square metres. Food and alcohol must be consumed while seated and dancing and singing is not permitted.

Masks mandatory for ‘high-risk’ settings such as aged care, hospitals and personal care (such as hairdressers and nail salons).

Masks highly recommended in public.

Working from home is recommended.

Masks also required for seated entertainment situations.

No ‘communal consumption’ (eg buffets) at licensed premises, no shisha allowed either.

The situation around the country is rapidly evolving, so we will keep you up to date if anything changes in SA. For now, stay safe, and keep it locked to Fresh – no matter what, we’ll still be keeping you company.