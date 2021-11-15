Looking for an adrenaline pumping experience?

If you’re searching for something exciting to do this year in December, this show stopping race is definitely something to tick off your bucket list. It would even make a wicked present that will score you insane brownie points!

Located at none other than The Bend Motorsport Park, the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship is something you’ll be talking about for months!

Presented by Motul ASBK, this race features six national classes battling it out on bikes from Ducati, Yamaha, BMW and so much more.

The countdown is on and we’re giving away exclusive tickets to 5 lucky listeners, so tune into Brekky, Workday and Drive for your chance to win and you could be watching the pros cruise around in no time!

Get your tickets HERE or try your luck to win some all day every day from the 29th Nov – 3rd Dec!