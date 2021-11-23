With Summer on the way, the Moonlight Cinema is opening its doors in Adelaide from this Friday 26th November until the 16th January at Rymill Park.

The outdoor cinema under the stars is the perfect atmosphere for an entertaining, relaxed and social night for you and your mates, letting you BYO drinks and offering plenty of food and beverage options including the new Mexican-inspired food truck, Parlour Lane Fiesta – so grab yourself some nachos and churros and sit back for a film in the park.

Did we mention this event is also dog-friendly? This year you can even book your fur baby a doggy bean-bed and treat your pup to some movie snacks which will be handed out!

If you’re looking to take the experience to the next level, you can choose from a range of package options from relaxing on a bean bed in Gold Grass for the best views and wait service, or indulging in a delicious ice-cream in the Connoisseur Lounge, where you’ll have the chance to try the latest decadent desserts from KOKO Black.

The cinema has released its’ December program, which includes new releases such as Marvel Studio’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, classics such as Dirty Dancing, as well as family friendly hits such as Clifford the Big Red Dog and many more! To view the full program and book tickets CLICK HERE