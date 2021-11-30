Legendary Aussie rock band Midnight Oil have announced their final Resist tour, where they’ll rock the Adelaide Entertainment Centre one last time on 30th March 2022. This coincides with the release of their new and final album with the same name.

The band have announced that while this will be their final concert tour, it doesn’t mean the end of the Oils, who are still open to recording new music together down the track and getting together to support important causes in the community.

The Resist tour will be the last chance to see the band showcase the best of their much-loved Australian rock and roll live, including classic Midnight Oil songs as well as some new material. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased through Ticketek as of today for a night of electrifying, live rock by these local legends, with general public sales going live tomorrow.