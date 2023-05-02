Ahh, it’s that time of year again, the time when we get to shamelessly judge celebrity fashion from the comfort of our living rooms.

The Met Gala all started in 1948 as a high-class society dinner, at the time it wasn’t even at the Met, 70 years on it looks entirely different and holds a very different place in our society. From Kim Kardashian wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to Katy Perry wearing a lampshade, the met is outrageous, extravagant and fabulous.

This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty honouring his life’s work as he passed away in 2019 at the age of 85, Penelope Cruz is hosting with special musical guests Dua Lipa. Let’s move on to fashion, shall we?

Doja cat as Mr Largerfields Cat Catsit Choupette

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Jared Leto as Mr Largerfields Cat Catsit Choupette

Lil Nas