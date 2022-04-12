Masks are going, going, gone from this Friday!

Masks are going, going, gone from this Friday!

South Australia will be saying goodbye to masks from this Friday 15th April……..mostly.

Specific settings including public transport, ride-sharing vehicles, hospitals and aged care facilities will still require masks to be worn.

Regarding whether masks will still be needed in schools, Premier Peter Malinauskas said a decision would be made in the coming weeks before schools return after Easter.

The Premier used the term ‘mothballed’ to describe the future of QR codes in the state, saying despite only being required in a few high-risk facilities they could be brought back in the future should the need arise.

With both QR codes and masks, businesses will still have the right to impose them as a requirement if they desire.