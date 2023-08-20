A truly talented cast, well-choreographed musical and how about the set!

Gareth Isaac who plays Robertson Ay in Mary Poppins: The Musical spoke with Fresh 92.7 Journalist Benjamin Monga to talk about how he prepares best before a show and what makes the show one you will not want to miss!

An adaptation of the original film, Mary Poppins (1964), Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins: The Musical leaps into unknown territory with the introduction of Mr. Banks’ nanny Miss Andrew (Chelsea Plumley) and the Banks family’s houseboy Robertson Ay (Gareth Isaac). The addition of Miss Andrew provides valuable context to Mr. ‘George’ Banks’ childhood and possibly answers why Mr. Banks carries out his business in such an orderly manner. In retrospect, the addition of Robertson Ay provides humour and larrikinism that may have been limited in the movie and only shown through Bert’s character. Australian audiences can really appreciate the added humour to the British classic which was limited to only some scenes in the film.

In Mackintosh’s version there are minor adjustments to the storyline and some things that were left out, such as in the original film when Bert danced with the penguins after jumping into the painting and the selection of the nannies before Mary Poppins arrival. The approach assumed that all audience members had seen the movie or knew of the classic. Though a staple in most child’s upbringing of movies to see, the musical could have elaborated on finding a nanny rather than Mary Poppins finding the broken advertisement in the wind. By excluding the scene where Bert was dancing with the penguins, the musical had to bring light-hearted humour in another way which they did, with a new kitchen scene.

Most impressive aside from the cast was the set itself and how the cast used the set to its full potential. The stage crew used the complete proximity of Adelaide’s Festival Theatre stage and beyond through wire stunts and the transition between scenes was seamless. Complementing the music and set was the choreography with tap dancing included in the popular chimney sweep song ‘Step in Time’, whilst the amazing performance of the renowned ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ was also a hit. This musical is like no other and without giving away the surprises of the show just imagine Bert (Jack Chambers) singing upside down or Mary Poppins (Stefanie Jones) actually flying, I wouldn’t believe it if I didn’t see it!

Verdict: Mary Poppins: The Musical is not just a musical, it is a masterpiece and one that has been very well mapped out. There are a lot more things to enjoy than just the music, there is the choreography through tap dancing and the cast members really radiate off each other with each character having an opportunity to shine. It was nice to see so many smiling faces after the show and how audience members were talking about a musical in a different way – about the set, cast members and nostalgia. Would recommend taking your family or someone to enjoy the moment with – suitable for young and old.