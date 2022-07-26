No company can get the hall roaring like Marvel, who revealed their future plans at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. Demi-god Kevin Feige has given us a look into how Phases Five & Six are shaping up, all the way to 2025. We’re in for a treat!

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase Four later this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase Five next February. A string of projects are set to follow up until 2024, including Blade, The Marvels and Thunderbolts. Disney+ will also be getting a work out with new shows like Secret Invasion, Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again.

As if all that wasn’t enough, we even got a sneak peek at Phase 6 in 2025, with a brand new Fantastic Four movie coming, followed by Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The icing on the cake? Both Avengers movies will drop within just six bloody months of each other. How good!

To wrap it all up, we also got another trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and a first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens here in Australia on November 10. We know that one will, true to form, be epic!

With all these titles in the works, the future of Marvel looks bright and prosperous, certainly not to be missed by any superhero or movie fan!