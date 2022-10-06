Marvel has released a new trailer this week for the eagerly awaited sequel to the global sensation that was 2018 Black Panther.

With Wakanda on the verge of war in the wake of king T’Challa’s death the queen must bring together her kingdom in order to fight for its survival.

The trailer begins with what appears to be the funeral of T’Challa, due to the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. How the cinematic juggernaut planned to deal with the actors death has been highly anticipated. Based on the latest trailer the film intends to deal with the tragedy with the highest level grace and respect.

We are given a better look at the supposed villain of the film Namor the submariner. As well as the first onscreen appearance of the Ironheart armor, set to make its live action debut. With stunning visuals by film director Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever is set to be the latest hit upon the totem poll that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Set to reach cinemas on the 10th on November, better get your tickets ASAP, because something tells me the cinemas are going to be packed!

Check it out below and see for yourself.