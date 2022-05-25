The BBC have apologised after a Tuesday morning tennis update featured ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ on a news ticker. Another message that day wrote ‘Weather rain everywhere’.

News presenter Annita Mcveigh apologised on air to any Manchester United fans that may have been offended by the text.

She explained to viewers that someone was in training and learning how to operate the ticker by “writing random things”.

“A little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news making a comment about Manchester United, and I hope that Manchester United fans weren’t offended by it.

“Let me just explain what was happening: behind the scenes, someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker, so they were just writing random things not in earnest and that comment appeared”.

BBC have since released an official statement saying “There was a technical glitch during training with our test ticker, which rolled over to live programming for a few seconds. We apologise for any offence caused on air.”

Check out how it all went down in the video below.