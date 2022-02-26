Have you ever walked past that illuminating neon venue that sits in the Garden of Unearthly Delights? Yes, the very same one that you posted on your Insta story! We got to explore what goes on inside the Maho Magic Bar and the wild and zany time that would great us did not disappoint in the slightest.

As you enter the Tokyo-style magic bar, you are greeted with a charismatically campy host, Johnny Balance, as well as five magicians who perform close-up tricks for the five bars/tables. The magicians include Kaori Kitazawa, Sarito, Shohgo Yamashita, and Jonio, and each performer brings the patrons a wide variety of unique styles and entertaining personalities. The bartender also gets a big shoutout as his drink preparations are just as wild and fun as the magicians.

You’ll get to see everything card tricks to coin magic, as well as the jaw-dropping act of shoving nails and balloons into their bodies (not at the same time!), it’s something to not keep your eyes off as you drink some authentic Japanese beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic). If you order from the special cocktail menu, one of the magicians allocated to the request will bring a performance to the entire crowd and also possibly bring you in as part of the act!

The Maho Magic Bar is a wonderfully wacky time that cannot be missed. If you’re a fan of close-up magic, Japanese culture, loud and captivating personalities, and of course, a bit of a cheeky bevy, it’s absolutely worth going inside and seeing to believe!

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★

Name of show: Maho Magic Bar

Venue: Maho Magic Bar @ The Garden of Unearthly Delights

Duration: 60 mins

Dates: Sat 26 Feb – Sun 27 Feb (various times), Tues 1 March – Sun 6 March (various times), Tues 8 March – Sun 13 March (various times), Tues 15 March – Sun 20 March (various times)

