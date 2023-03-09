Multi-award-winning UK magician Ben Hart returns to Adelaide with his highly anticipated fringe show ‘Ben Hart: Live.’ With the simplest of props and using the minds of the audience, Hart creates a show that shines a light on magic, the universe, and the darkest corners of your imagination.

Davo, Tom & Callum had the chance to meet Hart when he popped into the breakfast studio! The award-winning magician showcased a range of fascinating tricks, including making cards disappear, leaving the brekky team stunned (and Davo feeling queasy).

Click the following link to have a look for yourself: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpjcHt-pvlB/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Do not miss your chance to witness Ben Hart live! You will not be disappointed!

Scheduled shows as follows:

Dates and Times: Thursday 9th of March – Sunday the 19th of March at 7pm

Location: The Factory at The Garden of Unearthly Delights

Duration: 1 hour

For more information follow: Ben Hart: Live | Adelaide Fringe