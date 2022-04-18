LOVE this for us. Marvel has dropped the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder!

When Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth teamed up in Thor: Ragnarok it ended up being a match made in heaven, and they’re both back once again for the latest installment Thor: Love and Thunder.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Love and Thunder finds Thor battling Gorr the God Butcher who wants to put an end to all gods. Once again he teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and even Jane Foster (remember that character?) who is somehow wielding Mjolnir, Thor’s old hammer, to defeat him. The cast for this one really floats my proverbial boat, with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale & Chris Pratt (just to name a few) all putting in appearances.

Well, while we wait for the film to drop, you can catch the teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder below before it officially hits cinemas on July 7.