Lockdown to lift, but SA set for new restrictions

Update (11:00am, 27/07): It’s official! Lockdown will lift at midnight, with Premier Steven Marshall announcing ZERO new cases. We’ve updated the list of what our restrictions will be moving forward – see below.

Premier Steven Marshall has announced that South Australia is “on track to lift our lockdown” after 7 days as originally planned.

The lockdown was introduced at 6:00pm, Tuesday July 20 in response to the growing Modbury cluster. Despite an extensive list of potential exposure sites, the cluster has remained under control through swift action. Just one case was announced today, Monday July 26, bringing the total to 19 cases. with the Premier thanking South Australians for abiding by the rules of the lockdown.

Unless some unexpected community transmission occurs over the next 24 hours, the lockdown will lift at 12:01am, Wednesday July 28. However, once the lockdown lifts, we won’t go back to the level of freedom we had before the cluster started. The Premier has detailed what restrictions will follow the lockdown, calling it a “sensible path out of lockdown.”

What will SA’s new restrictions be?

From Wednesday July 28, the following restrictions will apply:

Density limits of 1 person per 4sqm in public venues;

Seated consumption of food and drinks only, but indoor and outdoor dining permitted;

Bans on dancing, singing and shisha will remain;

Personal care outlets (e.g. hair and nail salons) will reopen;

Private & household gatherings will be limited to 10 people (including those living in the household);

Weddings and funerals will be limited to 50 people;

Gyms will reopen with a density limit of 1 person per 8sqm;

Working from home is still encouraged;

Sport training will resume, but competitive matches (including AFL matches) are on hold – expected to resume NEXT weekend (6/8)

Church services can continue at a density of 1 per 4sqm, but are subject to rules around singing;

Current border restrictions will remain in place;

These restrictions are expected to remain in place for at least one week.



What about masks?

Masks will be mandatory in the following settings:

High-risk settings including: Health and Aged Care facilities, Personal care outlets (e.g. hair and nail salons, massage therapists etc.) – both for the provider and the recipient of the service,

Public indoor places where face-to-face interactions take place (e.g. shops, supermarkets etc.);

Passenger transport services – including public transport, taxis and ride shares;

Outside of that, Professor Nicola Spurrier is telling all South Australians: “if you can wear a mask, wear a mask.”

The government is recommending South Australians wear masks as much as possible when interacting with others. They are encouraged in workplaces. You are not required to wear them outdoors or while exercising.

This post will be updated as more information comes to light.