You might know Reuben Kaye from his electrifying Fringe presence over the years. You may also know him from spots on morning television that can only be described as disruptively homosexual. And if you don’t know Reuben Kaye at all, you’re either homophobic or about to be obsessed, I don’t make the rules.

Heavy on the sequins and politics, The Butch Is Back FEELS so good to watch. It’s a moment of catharsis; after 2 years of horror this show is a place to scream. Hilarious and bold, the unscripted moments were the highlight – this is where you find out who’s a pro! Kaye has seen, heard and probably injected it all before, with a joke to let you know you’re still in with the Queen.

Plus… this music absolutely eats, friends. The vocal chops are chopping, the band is incredible, the arrangements are surprising and blend in a way that makes you forget which moments are original, and which are usually performed by Stormzy.

Reuben Kaye has an extra old school stage presence, captivating the space with poise, talent and glamour. But that is not to say the experience of The Butch Is Back is totally comfortable for every member of the audience. The show is careful to balance the expected campy cabaret tropes with tender, sincere autobiography and heart. It explores how today’s “end times” can be an opportunity for rebirth, how the many forms of love, betrayal and identity can become inspiration.

Cabaret is the perfect vessel for such huge ideas, and no performer is better qualified to take us on the journey than Reuben Kaye. Bring anyone willing to indulge in a world where a microphone can have a weave. You’ll have a blast.

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

