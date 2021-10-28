‘Embrace the diversity, its great for business’- Carolyn Mounce

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span></span>

This week on Wavelength, we are missing our beloved David, not to fear Jamie and Hamish have soldiered on.

We discuss what it’s like to find work as someone living with a disability, in 2021s covid impacted Australia economy. To understand how South Australia fits into this national picture, Cass talks to Carolyn Mounce the director from Job Edge about stigmas regarding people with disabilities gaining and keeping employment. Later in the episode, Cass talks to Lisa a job seeker who found herself living with an unexpected disability and the support she suddenly found herself eligible for.

Also, Jamie does not hold back after recent news that a Tasmanian school was instructing year 8 girls to kneel and have their skirts measured. Hamish updates you on what has happened this week, including Melbourne’s wild scene after ending lockdown and the Extinction Rebellion protests here in Adelaide.

To finish off, Jamie interviews Annette Shun Wah the new Artistic Director from Ozasia about the upcoming festival starting on November 7th!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: October 25, 2021

Reporters: David Simmons, Jamie Bucirde, Hamish Kearvell & Jarad Andrew Mcloughlin

Photo: Unsplash