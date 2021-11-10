East End is bringing Adelaide’s live music scene back to life with a Live Music Crawl.

Across six Sundays starting from November 14, the East End will host some of SA’s most talented musicians in some top quality venues along the street. Each venue will have a set time for acts, which means no clashes or missing out!

The first stop will be The Belgian Beer Café hosting acoustic tunes from mid-day until 3pm, making it the perfect opportunity to sit back, relax and have a beer. Next up head to The Stag Public House for some Alt and Folk music from 2pm until 5pm, and then enjoy some funky Afrobeat, Latin and Jazz at BRKLYN from 5pm until 8pm.

Now that you’ve put a few drinks away and the sun’s gone down, its time for a second dose of Alt Folk at Mr Goodbar from 6pm until 9pm. Finally, stumble your way to NOLA from 8pm to 11pm to enjoy a tall glass of Blues and Jazz tunes.

Whether you start at the Belgian Beer Café or pop in and out throughout the arvo, you get to choose your own adventure across these venues. So come and celebrate Adelaide’s unique live music culture because this isn’t something you’d want to miss!