Saturday was an amazing day at the Lighthouse Wharf Hotel. We celebrated your favourite tunes of last year in style.

The big winner of the day was Majestic’s AMAZING remix of the Boney M classic: Rasputin but there were a few other things to note with the countdown.

Icon David Guetta scored FOUR Top 92 nods (3 originals and 1 remix).

Joel Corry, MK, John Summit and Paul Woolford all had THREE tracks in the countdown.

Local (and Fresh 92.7) legend LEZEN aka Callum Reid from The Vibe was the highest-charting Adelaide artist with his remode of Rufus Du Sol’s ‘On My Knees’ coming in at #45. Proud of you big man!

Here it is in all its glory: The Top 92 songs of 2021 as voted by YOU!

