On Tuesday Lisa D from Freakin’ It will be participating in Challenge 21 for the Women’s & Children’s Hospital Foundation.

In honour of Sam’s 21st birthday, the Roberts’ family have launched the inaugural Challenge 21 fundraiser to help support families who benefited from the WCH Foundation.

She is challenging herself to mix 21 tracks in 21 minutes during Freakin’ It to raise funds to support sick kids who are cared for by the Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The WCH Foundation relies on the generous contributions from the community to brighten the lives of patients and their families. To support my challenge, join me next Tuesday and donate HERE

