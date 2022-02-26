Without a doubt, the best part of the fringe is the ability to find new up and coming artists. No other festival these incredible in the same way. Liars and clowns, a late-night comedy show produced and hosted by the hilarious Kyle Dolan is the perfect example of this.

The show consists of 6 acts through the 60-minute show, the perfectly curated cocktail of rotating comedians allows for anyone and everyone to enjoy this show. On the opening night, we were blessed with Cedar- Rosie Russells’ flirtatious ways as she took you through the life of a nude art model.

Blake Everett hilarious gags and interactions with the audience, sprinkled with songs and Crazy Frogs genitalia.

Oliver Coleman is possibly the most passionate man screaming about Arnott’s variety packs.

Jemma Allen and Ellis Dolan spread their infectious positivity whilst throwing lollies into the audience.

Ange Lavoipierre takes her audience through her depressing Duolingo experiences, and Jacob Jackman entertains us with his impressions and edgy humour, all perfect for a late-night comedy show.

This show is a must-see for the fringe season, and one to watch in the coming years. It comes across organic, fresh and delivers audiences with running gags, audience interaction and enough impressions to satisfy anyone. This show is a perfectly hidden treat at the fringe, that will want you going again and again.

With big-name comedians performing over the next couple of weeks, make sure to get your tickets quickly!

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Name of show: Liars and Clowns

Venue: Producers Hotel/ The Nairobi Affair Lounge

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets Full Price: $25 or Double Your Applause $50

Tickets available https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/liars-and-clowns-a-late-night-comedy-show-af2022?