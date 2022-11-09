Anyone who lives in the southern suburbs of South Australia would know Marion Bowland as a reliable spot for birthday parties or date nights. However, after 22 years of trading, Marion Bowland will be closing in January 2023.

In an announcement released on Marion Bowland’s Facebook page, the team confirmed recent rumors and speculation of their numbered days. The final plans of Westfield’s redevelopment initially offered space for 4-5 lanes, which was described as “a not viable business option.” The shopping centre has given the team until mid-January to close the doors for good.

“We encourage everyone to come in and enjoy a game for one last time and thank you all for your support over the years,” says the Marion Bowland team in their statement. “We hope you have all enjoyed coming here as much as we have enjoyed having you here.”

The team offered a small glimmer of hope of the possibility of relocating at a later date, but that has been left at an undetermined date with their search to find the right space in an appropriate area.

Marion Bowland will be closing its doors on Sunday, January 15th 2023. Open 7 days a week from early till late, there is plenty of time to get the fam together to strike out or play games on the arcades.