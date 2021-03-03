Jackson Vs Jackson is a monster of a show, with 500 cogs working together to create a well-oiled machine that delivers every time.

A (subjectively) fun fact: I worked backstage at the show following Jackson Vs Jackson in 2019, so I heard the last act approximately 30 times, every time (objectively) amazing. This experience will be familiar for those who, every Fringe, sport a lanyard, bust their asses and miss any show they planned on seeing. Do follow me for more relatable Fringe content.

So, by some miracle, this was the first time I had seen Jackson Vs Jackson with my actual eyes, and it was just as phenomenally feel-good as I expected it to be. Every year Gospo Collective becomes more of a household name, dominating the Fringe fixture since the debut of their take on the Jacksons in 2018. It’s a dazzling display of vocal mastery with hugely demanding sound design and mixing. The performances are unifying, tight and filled with soul. If the key soloists were playing Singstar, every note would have a green “cool!” gracing the screen. It’s predictably fantastic, and you’re almost not from Adelaide unless you’ve seen it at this point.

Was I blown away with the originality of the concept? Not particularly, and I would be lying if I said it isn’t a complicated time to celebrate Michael Jackson. But the show does what it says on the tin with remarkable poise, checking off boxes like a manic COVID marshal. Astonishing choral arrangements – check. World class production design – check. Slick musicianship – check. Tiny children performing Rhythm Nation? Check, check, check.

So check out this show before it sells out, which it inevitably will.

PS – If you’re still not sold, Hugh Sheridan was in attendance tonight and it was hilariously distracting for the Mums.

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★

Name of show: Jackson Vs Jackson

Venue: The Moa @ Gluttony, 3rd-21st March

Duration: 60 mins

