British singer/songwriter sensation Kate Bush currently sits at Number One, brushing off Harry Styles with “Running Up That Hill” which was released in 1985. How baffling, our parents can actually listen to a modern-day chart topper and feel youthful as they tap their feet to its beat.

Generation Z has finally discovered a gem of the 80’s musical era, an era that all of our parents often reminisce and laud as the “good old days”. But why all of a sudden has Kate Bush has achieved a Number One in 2022 with a song that is 37 years old?

Well, the answer to that question is Netflix’s hit sci-fi horror series, Stranger Things which has become the streaming giant’s biggest-ever premiere weekend for an English language series. In its fourth season, Bush’s Running Up That Hill features in the first episode, and now Bush has gained a new youthful audience, topping the Apple iTunes chart and becoming the fourth-most streamed song worldwide on Spotify.

One again, us youngins have accidently discovered something that has been right in front of our eyes our entire lives; perhaps teenagers in 50 years time will stumble across Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy when watching Fast and Furious 27.