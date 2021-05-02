Join us and find your next opportunity at the Careers and Employment Expo!

The Adelaide Showground is set to host the State’s biggest and most diverse exhibition of career and workplace opportunities for people of all ages – students and tertiary graduates and people looking for jobs, training and new employment pathways.

The Adelaide Careers and Employment Expo will be presented at the Adelaide Showground, Wayville on Friday May 7 and Saturday May 8. Worried about cost? Well don’t – because it’s free admission!

The expo has 100 organisations and businesses participating in the day including Major Universities, TAFE SA, Registered Training Organisations, Group Training and Leading Employers. There is something to suit everyone, no matter what industry strikes your fancy.

The 2021 event will also incorporate the Australian Defence Force Careers Expo presenting many career opportunities in the Navy, Army and Air Force, plus the Defence Industry Hub, supported by DefenceSA, showcasing businesses offering job opportunities within the defence industry.

South Australia currently has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 6.8 per cent. The expo is the perfect opportunity to help inspire you towards your next job or even rethink your current career.

The expo will feature an extensive seminar and demonstration program hosted by industry leaders, a free career advice area with experts from Employment Options to help people with their career pathways, plus free resume workshops to assist job seekers.

The event will be presented by South Australian Owned Kym Jones Exhibitions, a major organiser in the exhibition industry who presents a range of popular home and lifestyle events along with industry trade shows and careers expos.

Kym Jones said “The Expo has been expanded for 2021 to meet the growing demand for people of all ages to explore new jobs, tertiary and vocational education and training course options, to find traineeships, apprenticeships and plan new career pathways,”

“We have connected with leading organisations and businesses to ensure people attending the Expo can gain expert advice on career opportunities, career advancement and employment opportunities”.

“This year, with the support of the Department for Innovation and Skills, we have included a range of interactive zones where visitors can learn about apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities in a hands on environment, the zones will have a strong focus on SA’s future job opportunities”.

Head on down to the careers and employment Expo on May 7 and 8.

Further details are available at www.careersemploymentexpo.com.au

The Adelaide Careers & Employment Expo

Jubilee Pavilion – Adelaide Showground

Open Friday May 7 – 9am to 4pm

Saturday May 8 – 9am to 4pm

Admission is Free