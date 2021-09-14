We all know Johnny is one to talk himself up any chance he gets…

But this time, he’s had to talk himself out of a pretty smelly situation.

When Johnny heard the news that all of his family members got themselves one of those nifty smart watches he jumped on this the first chance he got. He wanted to show them up and claim his rightful title as the man with the most daily steps.

It was all fun and games until he realised that whenever he gets an alert on his watch it makes the most ungodly noise that sounds as though he’s passing wind.

This did not track well when he was in the middle of an important meeting and he had to excuse his watch in front of the whole board. If you wanna catch a rare moment of Johnny hiding his embarrassment, give this a listen.

Listen Here: