Another week, another round of Half Price Advice and once again the Fresh Fam showed up, this time with an issue so niche Davo was left advice-less.

This week we’re talking dating. More specifically, we’re talking deal breakers. Even MORE specifically we’re talking “is rats sleeping in the bed a deal breaker”?

Some, like Johnny would say absolutely yes. Others, like listener Bee say not necessarily.

Bee rekons all you have to do is wait out the lifespan of the rats. Two years she says. Two years, the rats go to Rat Heaven and you can carry on with your lives. There’s just a teeny tiny problem. Rats are notoriously “passionate” animals and the chain of rats may go on longer than you’re willing to stick around.

What would your advice be in this situation?