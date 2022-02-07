On Wednesday it was a tough day for a lot of young South Australians. Do you remember what your first day of high school was like? Were you nervous, excited, ready to be done with it?

Uncle Johnny and Aunty Davo decided they would help one of their youngest fans, Owen, out with some advice about him starting high school.

The advice ranges from topics regarding bad nicknames, how to make friends and how to wear a backpack! What advice will Own take on throughout his journey throughout his high school journey?

LISTEN HERE: